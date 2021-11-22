Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Carmageddon’ of illegal parkers looms under Government plans, experts warn

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.05am
(PA)
(PA)

Car parks could be overrun by a “carmageddon” of illegal parkers under Government plans to cap private parking fines, industry experts have warned.

The Government has been consulting on plans to reduce the cap on private parking fines from £100 to £50 across the UK after raising “concerns about the practices of some parking operators”.

The plans would bring private fines in line with those of local authorities and give offending motorists the chance to reduce fines to £25 if paid promptly.

But parking consultant Manny Rasores de Toro warned this would not act as deterrent for illegal parking.

He said: “Selfish, irresponsible motorists will simply choose to pay the £25 – which is often cheaper than paying for parking all day.”

Mr Rasores de Toro warned of a “carmageddon” of illegal parking and said that the plans would restrict parking options in town centres and prevent shoppers from reaching retail parks.

He said: “We know that we’ve just gone through a very bad patch from the retail world and there is a great deal of competition from the online market.

“The last thing we want is where we make it more difficult for shoppers to go into the high street because spaces have been taken up.”

The warning comes as parking industry bosses gave evidence to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee this week ahead of a decision on the plans expected before the end of the year.

The cap on private parking fines is expected to dramatically cut revenues in the private parking sector.

The British Parking Association said in August that 67% of firms in the sector could be insolvent within two years.

More from The Courier