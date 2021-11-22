Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
1.7 million customers affected as Bulb enters special administration

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 12.55pm Updated: November 22 2021, 5.15pm
Gas prices have soared since the start of this year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Energy supplier Bulb has been put into special administration, but will continue to supply its 1.7 million customers as normal.

The company’s exit from the market comes following the collapse of more than 20 suppliers since the start of the year amid the soaring price of gas.

Bulb said it would be placed into special administration – a process designed to protect customers when a large energy supplier can no longer trade.

“We’ve decided to support Bulb being placed into special administration, which means it will continue to operate with no interruption of service or supply to members,” the company said on Monday.

“If you’re a Bulb member, please don’t worry, as your energy supply is secure and all credit balances are protected.”

Bulb’s parent company, Simple Energy, will also enter administration. However Bulb’s international businesses in France, Spain and the US will continue trading.

Bulb becomes the first company to rely on regulator Ofgem’s special administration regime.

In the past, failed suppliers have been small enough for their customers to be picked up by one of their rivals.

An administrator will be appointed to run the company until it is either rescued, sold, or has its customers transferred to other suppliers.

According to reports from Sky News, Bulb’s biggest creditor was in discussions about refinancing the business, however, it appears they have now withdrawn that support.

Customer credit balances will be protected, Bulb said.

Have you been affected by Bulb’s collapse? If so, please let us know by contacting livenews@thecourier.co.uk

