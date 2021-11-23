Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ofgem ends energy competition probe after PayPoint agrees £12.5m payment

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 8.05am
PayPoint pays up £12.5m to end Ofgem investigation (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy regulator Ofgem has formally accepted commitments from PayPoint to change its ways following an investigation into whether the firm breached competition laws.

PayPoint will also hand over £12.5 million to the regulator and remove exclusivity clauses from its contracts with energy suppliers for pre-pay customers, who top up their meters using the company’s services.

The business added the move would allow suppliers and retailers to sign up to contracts with other payment service providers and to use other providers’ equipment for processing payments for topping up energy supply.

The regulator said: “Ofgem believes that the commitments offered by PayPoint address its competition concerns and will ensure that competition is not distorted.

“Accepting these commitments means that the investigation closes with no decision made on whether competition rules were infringed.”

Ofgem launched its investigation in August 2017 to consider whether PayPoint had abused its dominant position with the use of exclusivity clauses.

The company provides services to energy suppliers to allow customers with pre-pay meters to top up their supply online or via 28,000 PayPoint terminals in stores across the country.

PayPoint then transfers these payments to the relevant energy supplier, in exchange for a transaction fee.

But Ofgem raised concerns that PayPoint’s actions distorted competition and consumer choice in this market to the detriment of pre-payment energy customers, who are typically in low-income households.

