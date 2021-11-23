Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK businesses hit by record cost inflation but continue growth

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.41am
Rising freight costs have contributed to soaring inflation for UK businesses (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s private sector saw cost inflation hit another record high this month amid rising wage, fuel and energy costs for firms.

It came as growth in the private sector dipped only marginally as companies reported a continued increase in consumer demand.

The closely-followed IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI report hit a reading of 57.7 for November, down from 57.8 last month.

Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction.

The flash figures are preliminary and based on responses from most of the survey participants.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the survey’s latest findings could help usher in an interest rate increase next month after the Bank of England surprisingly decided to hold rates earlier this month.

He said: “A combination of sustained buoyant business growth, further job market gains and record inflationary pressures gives a green light for interest rates to rise in December.

“Output growth across manufacturing and services came in slightly faster than expected in November, albeit heavily skewed towards the service sector as factories continued to struggle with supply shortages and falling exports.”

The UK’s services industry drove growth over the period, as it reported a 58.6 reading for November amid the strongest increase in new business since June 2018.

Despite recovering sales volumes, firms in the services sector said margins were put under pressure by the surge in input costs and a slower increase in prices charged to clients.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector saw growth improve but it remained comparably modest, with a 52.9 reading for the month.

The report highlighted that “severe shortages of materials and staff held back growth and led to escalating input prices”.

Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS, said: “Another survey record of rising costs for fuel and wage demands led to the highest inflationary pressures since January 1998 as 63% of supply chain managers paid more for their materials.

“Shortages of staff and production stoppages due to a lack of supplies added to frustrations in the manufacturing sector as some machines fell silent.”