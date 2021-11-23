Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 3.11pm
The Bank’s next rates decision will be on December 16 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.

Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.

In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.

Treasury Select Committee
MPC member Jonathan Haskel voted to hold rates at 0.1% earlier this month (House of Commons/PA)

But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity in the UK and contribute to an inflation spiral.

He said: “Much of the current inflation is due to outside forces such as energy prices, but the labour market is tight and we have to be vigilant.

“In my view, if the labour market stays tight, Bank Rate will have to rise.”

He said while more official data on unemployment was needed before deciding whether to act on rates, the signs so far “suggest that the labour market is buoyant”.

“The latest data continues to indicate a tight labour market, putting upward pressure on wages,” he said.

“From a living standards point of view, this is of course excellent news, but from an inflation point of view this has to be matched by increased productivity and so we have to be vigilant.”

The next set of jobs figures are due from the Office for National Statistics on December 14 – just two days before the Bank’s next rates decision.

The Bank surprised financial markets by holding off from hiking rates earlier this month, but governor Andrew Bailey said a raise will be needed “in the coming months”.

Investors on financial markets see a 90% chance that rates will rise at the December 16 decision.

Mr Haskel was one of the seven MPC members that voted to hold rates at 0.1% in November and wait and see how the jobs market and economy was faring before pressing the button on a rise.

In his speech, he said that higher interest rates should be seen as a good sign for the health of the UK economy.

He said: “The prospective rise in Bank Rate from its emergency level – whenever that comes – is not a bug, but a feature.

“It reflects the success of fiscal, health and science policy in dealing with worst economic shock in 100 years.”

