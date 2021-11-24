Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New regular savings account offers 2% interest

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.03am
Nationwide Building Society has launched a new regular savings account paying 2% interest (Paul Faith/PA)
A new savings account paying 2% interest has been launched by Britain’s biggest building society.

Nationwide’s Flex Regular Saver is available for current account members and has limited access for the first 12 months, after which it will revert to being an instant access account.

Members aged 16 or over can save up to £200 per calendar month into the account and are allowed to make up to three withdrawals within the 12 months after the account opening.

If four or more withdrawals are made, the rate on the “limited time” deal will fall to 0.35%.

The deal is open to members who have a FlexPlus, FlexDirect, FlexAccount, FlexStudent, FlexGraduate, FlexBasic or FlexOne2 account.

Those who do not currently have a current account with the Society can open one to be eligible, and Nationwide is currently offering various cash current account switching incentives.

Nationwide could not say what the rate would be after the initial 12-month period but added that members would be contacted ahead of the maturity date and informed of their new rate.

The 2% variable interest rate on offer is still less than half the October Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate of inflation, at 4.2%.

Savers generally face a battle to find any returns that will beat the rise in living costs, meaning the value of many pots is shrinking in real terms.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It’s positive to see Nationwide supporting savers with an attractive rate, and those looking to kick-start their savings habit may well find the 2% Flex Regular Saver an attractive account.

“As the deal is only available to current account customers, anyone considering a switch to Nationwide to take advantage would be wise to weigh up the overall package of an account before they commit and act swiftly as the offer is not expected to be around very long.

“Savers will need to plan any withdrawals carefully as the 2% variable rate will drop to 0.35% if four or more withdrawals are made.”

Ms Springall said Newcastle Building Society pays a fixed rate of 2% on a regular saver account, which allows savers to deposit up to £200 a month and make unlimited withdrawals.

Savers can only repay any withdrawn funds from their Newcastle account up to the maximum monthly subscription limit of £200.

Ms Springall added: “It has a fixed term until November 2022, ideal for anyone looking make a savings pot for Christmas 2022 but who may need it in an emergency.”

She also highlighted a regular savings deal from NatWest paying 3% on balances up to £1,000. Savers can pay up to £50 a month into that account.

