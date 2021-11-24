Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
30% jump in ‘authorised’ scam complaints recorded by ombudsman

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.03am
A 30% annual jump in ‘authorised’ scam complaints has been recorded by the financial ombudsman (Tim Goode/PA)
A 30% annual jump in "authorised" scam complaints has been recorded by the financial ombudsman (Tim Goode/PA)

A 30% annual jump in “authorised” scam complaints has been recorded by the financial ombudsman.

Overall, it is continuing to uphold around three-quarters of such complaints in consumers’ favour.

Some 4,488 complaints about fraud and scams were received by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) between July to September.

Within the total, 2,243 complaints were about authorised scams, often involving criminals pretending to be legitimate account holders to trick people into sending them money.

This was a 30% increase compared with 1,725 complaints received during July to September 2020.

The increase in the number of people falling victim to scams reflects increased spending online and more fraudster activity during the pandemic, the ombudsman service said.

The vast majority of authorised scam complaints are authorised push payments (APP) where the victim is tricked into making bank transfers to an account posing as a legitimate payee. However, the ombudsman also sees disputes about whether or not the consumer authorised a payment or withdrawal with their bank card.

Many authorised scam complaints are about consumers not receiving the goods or services that they have ordered, or scammers tricking people into moving their money to a “safe account”, or investment scams.

Financial Ombudsman Service interim chief executive and chief ombudsman Nausicaa Delfas said: “It’s a real concern that we are continuing to see an increase in scam complaints, particularly when shopping online.

“With the festive period approaching, it’s vital that people are extra vigilant with their finances. If people feel they have not been treated fairly by their banks, we are here to help.”

Last week, plans were set out for blameless scam victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster to be legally entitled to reimbursements.

At present, many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code, but there have been concerns that customers face a lottery as to whether they will get their money back.

The UK Government intends to remove barriers in legislation to enable the regulator to act as needed, following the outcome of a consultation.

Proposals by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) could also mean that the UK’s biggest banks are required to publish their performance data in relation to APP scams.

In the first half of 2021, £355 million was lost to APP scams, overtaking card fraud losses.

