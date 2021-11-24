Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Revolution Beauty buoyed by make-up sales rebound after end of lockdown

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 12.05pm
Revolution Beauty has posted surging sales but widening losses (Revolution Beauty/PA)
Revolution Beauty has reported surging sales as it saw make-up demand rebound after lockdown restrictions eased.

However, the company also saw losses widen for the half-year on the back of rising costs.

The group, which floated in London earlier this year, posted a £15.2 million loss after tax for the six months to August 31, compared with a £6 million loss for the same period last year.

The business said sales surged by 39% to £78.6 million for the half-year as it hailed a “momentous” period for the brand.

Sales were boosted by an uplift in its make-up products as customers returned to socialising again following lockdown restrictions.

Adam Minto, chief executive of Revolution, told the PA news agency: “We saw a really strong showing from skincare and haircare products during lockdown and that has remained strong.

“But we have now really benefited from the return of make-up, with people going back to school, college and the office.

“Halloween was really strong and early Black Friday sales are looking good, so we are really positive about the peak season.”

The group said peak sales are typically in November and December, with the company highlighting it is well stocked and has not seen shortages amid supply chain pressures.

It added it has seen a rise in shipping costs in recent months but told shareholders it has mitigated these with cost savings.

Mr Minto added: “We remain confident of meeting market expectations for the full year, though we continue to be mindful of ongoing volatility and disruption caused by the pandemic.

“The medium and long-term growth drivers and opportunity in mass beauty remain strong, and we are confident in our strategy, the resilience of our business model and our differentiated products as Revolution Beauty continues to win new customers around the world.”

