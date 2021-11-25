Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wendy’s plans 50 restaurants across UK in 2022

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 8.57am
Wendy’s is planning 50 new sites across the UK next year (Wendys/PA)
Wendy’s is planning 50 new sites across the UK next year (Wendys/PA)

US burger chain Wendy’s has revealed a relaunch in the UK is proving so successful bosses plan to open a further 50 sites across the country next year.

The fast-food business said it was seeking franchise partners and also has eyes on moving into Europe, with launches in France, Germany and Spain.

In the UK, Wendy’s recently opened five restaurants in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford, having left these shores in 1999, and also opened five dark kitchens in partnership with REEF to offer deliveries on food platforms including Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Wendy’s has set up mobile kitchens across London to offer food for delivery (Wendys/PA)

But Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s chief development officer, said sales have proven so popular they intend to expand further.

She explained: “We have seen incredible success that outperformed our expectations, and it’s clear to us that customers are loving our fresh, high-quality food.”

New locations planned for 2022 include Brighton, the Midlands and discussions are ongoing with franchise partners in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Paul Hilder, Wendy’s managing director for the UK and Canada, said: “We’re in the final stages of discussions with two traditional franchise partners who will help the brand cross the Midlands and the North of England, and we have a very strong pipeline of franchise candidates beyond that.”

More from The Courier