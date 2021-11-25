Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

How drivers could save an average £300 on insurance premiums

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 9.47am
Drivers could save more than £300 on average by switching 20 days before their insurance policy is due to end compared with on the renewal date itself, according to comparethemarket.com (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Drivers could save more than £300 on average by switching 20 days before their insurance policy is due to end compared with on the renewal date itself, according to comparethemarket.com (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Drivers could save more than £300 on average by switching 20 days before their policy is due to end compared with on the renewal date itself, analysis has found.

On average, car insurance policies are £306 cheaper if drivers switch policies 20 days before their renewal date compared with on the day their policy ends, according to comparethemarket.com.

Finding a new deal on the day the policy ends costs £707 on average, the website found, compared with £401 for someone switching 20 days before.

The price tends to creep up the closer the renewal date gets, with a policy typically costing £431 two weeks before, £506 a week before, and £617 the day before a policy expires, the website found.

Around a third (32%) of quote comparison inquiries are made the day before a policy ends or on the end date, comparethemarket.com said.

More than half (58%) look to switch within one week of their policy ending.

Traditionally, the cost of insurance is often cheaper at the start of the year due to discounts offered by insurers.

Insurance pricing is based on various risk factors, including annual mileage, the make and model of the vehicle, and previous claims history.

Average premiums are also normally around £50 higher in December than during the rest of the year.

However an insurance pricing shake-up will take place at the start of 2022.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is introducing new rules in January, preventing insurers from offering existing customers higher quotes than new ones for car and home insurance.

The move is expected to save consumers £4.2 billion over 10 years overall.

It will bring an end to the “loyalty penalty” paid by loyal customers whose prices creep up annually – but it could mean that regular switchers struggle to find ultra-cheap deals.

Fewer cars on the roads during lockdowns, and reforms around personal injury claims, have helped to keep car insurance premium costs down recently.

Comparethemarket.com director Ursula Gibbs said: “While motor insurance has typically been cheap at the start of the year, 2022 could be different.

“With a major regulatory rule change fast approaching, the cost of insurance could increase significantly next year. If your policy is due to auto-renew in the next few weeks, you may be better off switching sooner rather than later.”

More from The Courier