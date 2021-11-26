Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Limited assurance’ on success of DWP’s Kickstart scheme for youth jobs

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 12.01am
A watchdog has said there is limited assurance over the quality of jobs created by the Government’s Kickstart scheme for young people (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Government has “limited assurance” over whether the Kickstart scheme to help young people into work is having any positive effect, according to a new report.

The National Audit Office (NAO) watchdog has cautioned that Government officials cannot be sure how high quality the jobs created by the scheme have been.

The NAO also warned that more could be done to ensure the scheme for 16 to 24-year-olds, which has been extended to March 2022, is “targeted at those who need it the most”.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) launched the Kickstart programme in September 2020 after a rise in youth unemployment following the pandemic.

The programme was designed with an intention to create six-month work placements for young people on Universal Credit.

Last week, the DWP claimed that over 100,000 young people across the country have started jobs through the scheme.

However, the watchdog raised concerns over the quality of the jobs created and the impact they had.

Gareth Davies, head of the National Audit Office, said: “At the start of the pandemic, DWP acted quickly to set up Kickstart to help young people into work when youth unemployment was predicted to rise significantly.

“However, DWP has limited assurance that Kickstart is having the positive impact intended.

“It does not know whether the jobs created are of high quality or whether they would have existed without the scheme.

“It could also do more to ensure the scheme is targeted at those who need it the most.”

In its report, the NAO added that the labour market reopened in ways that were not originally expected due to following lockdowns.

It added that there are concerns that jobs might have been created through the scheme which would have developed anyway.

“As the programme did begin to scale up, the economy was reopening, which increased the risk of Government subsidising jobs that would have been created anyway,” the watchdog added.

A Government spokesman said: “We acted quickly and decisively to establish Kickstart at the start of the pandemic when it was feared unemployment levels would more than double – as this report acknowledges.

“The scheme has already delivered over 100,000 new life-changing jobs for young jobseekers on Universal Credit who were at risk of long-term unemployment and will continue to deliver opportunities for young people.”

