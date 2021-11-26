Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lidl GB chief Christian Hartnagel to step down next year

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 12.17pm
Lidl GB boss Christian Hartnagel is to step down next year (Steve Parsons/PA)
The boss of Lidl’s British business is stepping down to take the helm of the grocer’s German operation.

Christian Hartnagel, chief executive officer of Lidl GB, has confirmed he will start his new role in Germany on March 1 next year after a handover process.

His current deputy CEO, Ryan McDonnell, will take over as the British operation’s new chief next year.

Mr Hartnagel has led Lidl GB over the past five years, as the discounter has continued its rapid expansion across the UK and stolen market share from the traditional Big Four supermarket chains – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

The surprise departure comes just two days after Mr Hartnagel set out a new long-term growth plan for Lidl GB.

Bosses at the retailer said they expect to reach their original target of having 1,000 stores by 2023 and set a new ambition for 1,100 sites by 2025.

Mr Hartnagel said: “It feels special, both personally and professionally, to be given the opportunity to go back to the country where I started my career many years ago, and to take the helm of the biggest market in the Lidl family.

“I’ve worked closely with Ryan for some time and have every faith in his ability to lead Lidl in Great Britain, and to build on the team’s fantastic track record in recent years.

“I feel very proud to leave the company in such capable and safe hands.

“Ryan and I are focused on delivering the best Christmas ever for our customers.”

His replacement, Dublin-born Mr McDonnell, has worked at Lidl since 2000 and was handed the newly former deputy CEO role earlier this year.

“Christian hands over a business built on strong foundations and I’m incredibly excited to have the baton passed on to me,” Mr McDonnell said.

“I have worked at Lidl GB now for over six years, during which time we have seen our store estate, colleague and customer numbers grow exponentially.

“We couldn’t be in a better place as a business and I feel privileged to be taking us forward from here.”

