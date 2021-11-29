Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Demand for HGV drivers 'to soar over next four years amid online retail boom'

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.05am
There is a current shortage of around 85,000 HGV drivers in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
There is a current shortage of around 85,000 HGV drivers in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)

Demand for HGV drivers is set to soar dramatically over the next four years due to the growth in online retail and place pressure on attempts by firms to reach net zero admissions, according to research.

Experts at real estate adviser Colliers have said the continued rise in e-commerce will create an additional 38,885 extra HGV round trips per day by 2025.

It comes amid a current shortage of around 85,000 HGV drivers in the UK and increased expectations from investors for firms to reduce their emissions.

Walter Boettcher, the firm’s head of research and economics in the UK, said the increased swing towards online sales – which has been accelerated by the pandemic – could have an environmental impact.

“The distribution model in place for the growing volume of e-commerce is not without its problems,” he said.

“One being that it has a substantial environmental footprint that may equal, if not exceed, that of traditional bricks and mortar retailing.

“Furthermore, the anticipated large-scale repurposing of bricks and mortar retail assets into other uses could unwittingly exacerbate the problem and act to undermine the path to net zero.”

The report also highlights a substantial need for more warehouse and logistics space to cope with this demand.

An extra 54.5 million square feet of industrial logistics space, including warehouses, would be needed by 2025 to satisfy an existing shortfall in capacity and meet growth expectations.

The forecasts are predicated on an expected growth in consumerism, with retail spending rapidly growing in recent years.

In 2010, UK retail sales amounted to £325 billion, rising to £438 billion in 2020, and are expected to reach £651 billion by 2030, according to Oxford Economics forecasts.

David Fox, co-head of Colliers’ retail agency, said: “Do we curb consumerism for the greater good of the environment? Well, we can’t stop the customer from gravitating towards a seamless shopping experience, whether this is online, omni-channel or bricks and mortar.

“E-commerce is here to stay but retailers need to adjust by providing the best experience for societal expectations whilst guiding customers towards a sustainable outcome.

“We must get better at communicating the impact people’s consumer choices has on our carbon footprint so that we can all make more informed decisions that go beyond the most convenient or cost-effective.”

