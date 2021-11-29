Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hammerson in talks over £140m sale of Silverburn shopping centre

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 8.39am
The Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow could be sold for £140 million, Hammerson has said (Bill Murray/PA)
Retail property giant Hammerson is in talks over the sale of the Silverburn shopping centre near Glasgow for around £140 million.

Shares in the company moved higher on Monday after it confirmed talks over the disposal of the site, which is a 50-50 joint venture Hammerson holds with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Silverburn, based in Pollok, Glasgow, was originally bought by Hammerson for around £300 million in 2009.

However, the owner of Birmingham’s Bullring has been weighed down by dwindling valuations for retail properties in recent years.

It told investors in August that its short-term priority is to sell non-core parts of its real estate portfolio.

The group said any sale would help to strengthen its balance and enable it to “recycle capital for investment”.

Hammerson sold its remaining retail parks operation, which included sites in Middlesbrough and Falkirk, to Canadian investor Brookfield for £330 million as part of its disposal programme.

In a statement, Hammerson said: “There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion is £140 million, which would represent a class 2 transaction.

“The company will provide a further update in due course, if appropriate.”

It comes after Hammerson revealed last month that the number of shoppers heading to its sites has improved to between 15% and 20% below pre-Covid levels.

Shares in Hammerson were 3.1% higher at 31.42p after the markets opened on Monday morning.

