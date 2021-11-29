Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sainsbury’s links with Amazon to open checkout-free store

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 10.39am
Sainsbury’s has opened a checkout-free store in central London (Sainsbury’s/PA)
Sainsbury’s has teamed up with Amazon to open a store where customers can pick up items and leave without having to use a till.

It opened the store in Holborn, central London, on Monday, yards away from similar checkout-free stores from Amazon and Tesco.

Sainsbury’s is using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology for the store, in Amazon’s first partnership with a third-party international customer for the technology.

It is currently used across eight Amazon Fresh stores in London, as the retail giant continues to expand its bricks and mortar operation.

SmartShop Holborn Circus
The shop near Sainsbury’s headquarters had previously been open to staff in a trial (Sainsbury’s/PA)

The Sainsbury’s store will see customers use its SmartShop app when entering the store, before picking up items and leaving as cameras are used to recognise which products are purchased before charging customers to their credit or debit card linked to the account.

The new store will be on the site of Sainsbury’s first till-free store, which it opened in 2019.

However, the supermarket group ended the trial months later after complaints from shoppers who found the shopping experience difficult.

The UK’s second largest grocer said it has seen a recent surge in popularity for its SmartShop app, which has seen sales numbers increase by 173% year-on-year.

Clo Moriarty, Sainsbury’s retail and digital director, said: “We are always looking at new ways to make shopping easy and convenient for our customers.

“We are excited about launching ‘SmartShop Pick & Go’, which offers contactless, checkout-free shopping to our customers, and are looking forward to hearing their feedback.”

Dilip Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Sainsbury’s to enable their Holborn Circus checkout-free convenience store powered by our Just Walk Out technology.

“We’re excited to bring Just Walk Out technology to our first customer internationally with Sainsbury’s.

“With no tills, no checkout lanes, and no self-service scanners, we can’t wait to hear how busy Londoners enjoy the experience.”

