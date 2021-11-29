Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.23pm
The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal loom (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.

Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.

“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.

“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote in favour of the deal.”

The employee group provides a line for managers at LV= to consult with their 1,300 staff on any changes that will affect them.

The Bain deal, which will see LV=, formerly Liverpool Victoria, lose its mutual status, has been heavily criticised by politicians and by some vocal members.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has urged members to reject the sale at a meeting next week.

Bids from other players would have resulted in many immediate job losses, Mr Batterbee wrote.

But, while his letter claimed that the Bain bid “preserves UK jobs over the long term”, it did not clarify whether that means all jobs are safe.

“LV= is a significant employer in the Bournemouth, Hitchin and Exeter areas, and Bain Capital have committed to all these locations,” it said.

“The other bids could have resulted in large numbers of immediate job losses and closure of sites – a less than desirable outcome.

“In contrast, Bain Capital want to provide the opportunity for people to be part of a growing business.”

The letter echoed comments made by LV= chief executive Mark Hartigan that Bain is the “only business prepared to invest in our growth”.

It said: “The Bain Capital transaction represents an investment of £160 million to help grow the business and reclaim LV=’s position as a top three provider.

“Crucially it also keeps LV= independent, and preserves UK jobs over the long term, as well as providing exciting future opportunities for our people.”

Three-quarters of members will need to back the takeover in an online meeting next Wednesday for the deal to go ahead. Turnout needs to be at least 50% for the vote to count.

