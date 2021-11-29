Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Asda charters cargo ship and buys extra turkeys ahead of bumper Christmas

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 3.43pm
Asda has chartered a cargo ship (Rui Vieira/PA)
Asda has chartered a cargo ship (Rui Vieira/PA)

Asda has chartered its own cargo ship, and increased its stock of turkeys and other festive food compared with last year, in an effort to avoid disruption to customers’ Christmas celebrations.

It came as the UK’s third-largest grocer reported a dip in sales for the third quarter of 2021, as demand for online food deliveries waned slightly.

However, Asda is among supermarket chains expecting a strong festive period, after celebrations were heavily affected by Covid-19 and travel restrictions last year.

The retailer told investors on Monday that it is “successfully navigating the industry-wide supply chain challenges” and made early preparations to ensure its shelves are stocked.

It said these preparations include increasing the volume of turkeys, and pigs in blankets, in store, compared with last year, as well as building extra stock of festive products such as mince pies, confectionery, Christmas cakes and puddings, at its depots.

The company, which was bought by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital last year, has also chartered its own cargo ship to help deliver key festive products such as decorations and toys.

Asda has also recruited 15,000 extra temporary staff to cope with the predicted rise in demand from shoppers.

The supermarket group, which is operating without a chief executive after Roger Burnley left the firm earlier this year, also said that like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, declined by 0.7% in the quarter to September against the same period last year.

It added that like-for-like sales remained 2% higher than the same quarter in 2019, but that it was affected by a softening of online demand, with digital sales falling by 2.7%.

The retailer also told investors that it has continued the rapid expansion of its Asda On The Move convenience store operation, opening 30 sites on EG Group forecourts.

In a joint statement, Mohsin and Zuber Issa said: “Looking ahead, our plans to roll out Asda On The Move remain firmly on track and will open up significant growth opportunities in the convenience channel.

“We are also highly encouraged by the early uptake of our Asda Rewards loyalty programme and look forward to bringing this trial to customers in more stores next year.”

