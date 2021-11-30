Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Post Office hopes to raise £250,000 for Trussell Trust

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 12.03am Updated: November 30 2021, 12.09am
The Post Office sign (Sandy Young/PA)
The Post Office has said it will donate 1p to the Trussell Trust for every cash withdrawal made over the counter in any of its 11,500 branches this winter.

The pledge will cover cash withdrawals made up until March 31 2022.

The move will help to provide vital services such as food bank provisions and financial guidance to help families reduce the impact of increasing household bills and unexpected costs this winter, the Post Office said.

With more than 1.5 million over-the-counter cash withdrawals every week, the Post Office hopes to raise £250,000.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of over 1,300 food bank centres.

​Nick Read, Post Office chief executive, said: “This can be an incredibly difficult time of year for many people who are struggling to make ends meet and facing impossible financial decisions.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust said: “This December, food banks in the Trussell Trust network face providing more than 7,000 food parcels every day, and we know that the vast majority of this support will be provided for people who are living in destitution – meaning they are unable to afford the essentials to eat, stay warm, dry and clean.”