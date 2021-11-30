Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ofgem chief Brearley: Energy suppliers need to be more resilient

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 2.21pm
Gas prices have soared in recent months (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s energy suppliers need to be more resilient, the boss of Ofgem has said after more than two dozen companies collapsed in the last three months.

Jonathan Brearley also said that high gas prices are likely to remain in place for months.

Suppliers have been collapsing across Great Britain in recent weeks, after the price of gas spiked by as much as five times compared to the start of this year.

“We have a retail sector that needs to become much, much more financially resilient. So we do need a retail sector that is more able to handle shocks like this in the future,” he told lords on the Industry and Regulators Committee.

He added: “Not only is this a very fast and a very quick change in prices. I think this is going to be sustained, potentially.

“I don’t know, I’m afraid nobody knows. There’s huge uncertainty. But we have to plan for these prices being around for the coming months.

“As such, we do need a very, very different way of regulating the retail sector.”

He also said that the regulator will need to reassess the price cap on energy bills. The price cap is currently set so low that energy suppliers are having to pay more for the gas they buy than the amount they can sell it for.

Energy prices have spiked globally due to a series of issues aligning around the world. Increased demand from a reopening economy has been paired with higher demand from China, and a summer that was less windy than normal.

Together these have helped push up the price of gas to a level where suppliers simply could not keep going.

The biggest failure was challenger supplier Bulb, which served 1.7 million customers. But more than two million other customers have also seen their energy supplier fail.