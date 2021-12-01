Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Price rises hit Christmas shopping

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 12.04am
A busy Canterbury High Street in Kent.
Christmas shopping is set to be more expensive after November saw overall prices increasing for the first time in two and a half years, figures show.

Overall shop prices rose year-on-year by 0.3% in November, spiking from October’s decrease of 0.4%, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

It is the first time that prices have risen since May 2019.

The increase was driven by rising food prices and the slowing of non-food deflation, with the impact of labour shortages, rising commodity prices and transportation costs taking their toll.

Food was also affected by a rise in global food costs where certain staples, such as vegetable oil, have doubled in price in the past two years.

Fresh food inflation accelerated to 1.2% in November, up from 0.3% in October and the highest rate since August 2019.

Overall food inflation jumped to 1.1%, the highest rate since November last year and up from 0.5% in October.

Meanwhile non-food deflation slowed to 0.1% in November compared with a 1% decline the month before, making it the slowest fall since May 2019.

British Retail Consortium (BRC) chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “With food prices rising, and particularly fresh food – which saw the highest inflation since 2019 – we may find some of our Christmas shopping a little more expensive this year.

“With ongoing labour shortages throughout the supply chain expected to continue for some time, and no signs that rising costs of transport and commodities will subside, we expect the rate of inflation to accelerate over coming months.

“Retailers are doing all they can to mitigate the impacts for their customers, Government also must play its part and work with industry to find long-term solutions to the labour shortages as this will help to relieve cost pressures and protect the pockets of the British public who are already facing mounting costs from increasing energy prices and the looming rise in national insurance.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “NielsenIQ shopper research shows that four in 10 households feel that their spending is constrained, and whilst inflationary pressures are now coming from both food and non-food, retailers continue to hold back increases in shop prices ahead of Christmas.”

