Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fuel prices fall after record highs

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 5.59pm
Hard-pressed motorists have finally seen a dip in fuel prices from record levels (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hard-pressed motorists have finally seen a dip in fuel prices from record levels (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hard-pressed motorists have finally seen a dip in fuel prices from record levels.

The average price of a litre of petrol and diesel has fallen by nearly half a penny in recent days, the AA said.

November 2020 was the last time petrol prices fell by that much in a matter of days.

Petrol prices reached a peak of 147.72p per litre on Sunday November 21, while the all-time high for diesel was set at 151.10p per litre a day earlier.

Average prices on Tuesday had dropped to 147.28p for petrol and 150.64p for diesel.

The AA said the drop follows a decrease in wholesale costs, with petrol down 12p per litre since mid-November.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “Such has been the dramatic fall in the wholesale cost of petrol and diesel that a fall in the pump prices has become inevitable.

“It’s just taken so much longer than has happened over recent years.”

Mr Bosdet said retailers usually hold their prices until supermarkets “seize the initiative” and make cuts, but that did not happened in this instance.

“Without that initial kick, pump prices have stagnated and that is a potentially worrying development if it sets the pattern for the future,” he warned.

More from The Courier