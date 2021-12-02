Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warnings of wine and spirit supply problems hitting Christmas celebrations

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 10.45am
Fears of a wine and spirits supply crisis hitting Christmas celebrations have been played down by the Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears of a wine and spirits supply crisis hitting Christmas celebrations have been played down by the Government.

Labour warned of “major delays” on deliveries, given the shortage of HGV drivers, and pressed ministers to detail how many of the 5,000 temporary visas have been issued to non-UK drivers.

After trade minister Ranil Jayawardena said he was “not going to provide a running commentary on numbers”, he was pressed further on supplies of alcohol to the UK.

Shadow trade minister Bill Esterson said it was “extraordinary” that Mr Jayawardena could not provide a visa update.

“The reality is that the Wine and Spirit Trade Association warns of delivery chaos, of major delays on wine and spirit delivery times – up to five times longer than last year – and increases in freight costs; no doubt it won’t affect parties in Downing Street.” he said.

“I have to ask the minister: does he want to be responsible for cancelling Christmas celebrations elsewhere, because if he doesn’t, he needs to give a much better answer than the one he’s just given.”

Mr Jayawardena, in his reply, said: “We continue to see businesses thriving, including the wine and spirits industry – as (Conservative MP Philip Hollobone) pointed out at the beginning of questions.”

Mr Hollobone earlier highlighted the success of a gin distillery in his Kettering constituency and the opportunities presented by new trade deals.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association last week reported that it is taking some businesses 15 days to process shipments compared with the two to three days it previously took.

It also highlighted increasing costs linked to driver retention and added that companies have found drivers and vehicles are “increasingly unpredictable in their arrival times”.

In a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the trade association suggested an extension of the temporary visa scheme to a minimum of one year, for improvements to the routeing of freight from ports, and for regular updates on DVLA processing of HGV driving tests and licences.

