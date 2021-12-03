Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sales cool at Wickes but profits set to beat expectations

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 7.39am
Wickes has said profits are set to beat expectations (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Wickes has said profits are set to beat expectations (Barry Batchelor/PA)

DIY and home improvement business Wickes has said customers are continuing to flock to stores although not at the same levels as at the height of the pandemic a year ago.

Bosses said that, as a result of strong trading, profits will now be ahead of expectations and no less than £83 million on an underlying pre-tax basis.

The company said it has managed to avoid getting caught up in the supply chain issues facing the industry but warned that recent changes in Covid restrictions means predicting future trading remains challenging.

Sales are lower compared with a year ago, but on a two-year basis – before the pandemic – they remain significantly ahead so far in the final three months of the year.

Chief executive David Wood said: “This has been a period of further progress for Wickes, where our focus on value, stock availability and exceptional service have underpinned our customer offer.

“Our forward planning and early strategic decisions have resulted in an improved profit performance, and we continue to navigate inflationary pressures and raw material constraints well.

“Clearly, this remains a time of uncertainty; however our differentiated business model leaves us well-placed to continue to outperform within a large and growing home improvement market.”

The company added that its Do It For Me services are improving as bosses work through longer order times due to high demand and global delays on materials.

It said this will result in orders being carried over into the next year on its accounts.

More from The Courier