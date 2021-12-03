Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sleaze row Covid testing firm improves terms for customers

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 12.13pm Updated: December 3 2021, 2.49pm
A Covid-19 testing firm at the centre of a Government sleaze row has improved its terms and conditions to avoid falling foul of competition laws (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Covid-19 testing firm at the centre of a Government sleaze row has improved its terms and conditions to avoid falling foul of competition laws (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Covid-19 testing firm at the centre of a Government sleaze row has improved its terms and conditions to avoid falling foul of consumer laws.

Randox has made changes to give clearer information to customers, in particular on when it will provide PCR tests and results, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The company has also improved how it notifies consumers about their legal rights to cancel and claim refunds, and removed terms which could suggest people are not entitled to compensation if things go wrong.

Owen Paterson resigned as a Conservative MP last month over concerns that he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials on behalf of Randox and another company while working as a paid consultant for them.

Nearly £600 million of Covid testing contracts were awarded to Randox by the Government.

Fears over the Omicron variant of coronavirus have led to new rules requiring fully-vaccinated UK arrivals to buy a PCR test.

There has been widespread anger at the cost and service levels for many travel testing firms during the pandemic.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “With recent changes to the rules for travel, the spotlight is once again on PCR testing providers and their practices.

“I am pleased that Randox has agreed to change its terms, which means consumers benefit from their legal rights to cancel and get a refund, and are not stopped from pursuing compensation if there is a problem.

“However, it’s essential that all companies play by the rules and treat people fairly. We are clear that, if they fail to do so, they risk facing enforcement action from the CMA or Trading Standards.

“We recently provided recommendations to Government on changes to better protect consumers in this market and we hope that, given the reintroduction of PCR testing for travellers, these will be implemented as quickly as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Randox said: “Randox has been happy to engage fully with the CMA from the outset to ensure the interests of its customers while the company delivers millions of Covid-19 PCR tests to facilitate vital international travel against the changing requirements of governments.

“As the industry leader, Randox has been in the ideal position to both review the services required to support the international traveller and provide a consumer-industry standard of terms and conditions. These have, of necessity, evolved over time.

“In working with the CMA, Randox’s aim has been to ensure absolute fairness whilst building and providing critical services in a highly volatile and demanding environment.”

The CMA has sent letters to 25 PCR test providers warning them to review their terms and conditions or risk facing enforcement action.

It is formally investigating two firms – Expert Medicals and Dante Labs.