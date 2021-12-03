Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 1.17pm
Michael Saunders also warned that a delay in raising rates might be costly (PA)
Michael Saunders also warned that a delay in raising rates might be costly (PA)

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.

Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.

But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.

“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,” he said.

It is a signal that the biggest inflation hawk on the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee might rethink his stance, at least temporarily.

Bank of England
The Monetary Policy Committee will meet again this month to set interest rates (PA)

The bank’s base rate, which influences the cost of borrowing throughout the UK, was slashed to a record low of 0.1% during the pandemic.

Economists have expected a change in recent months as the economy comes back into action following months of lockdowns.

But Mr Saunders also warned that sticking to low interest rates could bring downsides.

“Continued delay also could be costly,” he said.

“If the economy continues along its recent path, then maintaining the current highly accommodative policy stance would probably allow the labour market to tighten further and, with inflation well above target, reinforce risks of a further rise in long-term inflation expectations.

“This could require a more abrupt and painful policy tightening later. For me, the balance between these considerations is likely to be a key factor at the December meeting.”

More from The Courier