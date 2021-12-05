Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Minister hails ‘huge opportunities’ to deepen US trade links on first visit

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 10.32pm
UK and US flags on The Mall (Ian Nicholson/PA)
UK and US flags on The Mall (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The International Trade Secretary has said there are “huge opportunities to deepen the trading links benefiting communities on both sides of the Atlantic” ahead of a three-day visit to the US.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will use her first official stateside trip this week from December 6-8 to New York and Washington DC to bolster transatlantic trade and investment, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said.

Cabinet minister Ms Trevelyan’s meetings will seek to build on the recent lifting of the US ban on British beef and lamb, to push for WTO reform, closer trade ties with individual US states and further work towards a future free trade agreement with the US, DIT added.

It comes as new research on the role of US-owned businesses in the UK published by the department suggested the US has been the UK’s largest single inward investment partner country for the last two decades.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (James Manning/PA)
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (James Manning/PA)

According to DIT analysis, US-owned businesses supported 1.48 million UK jobs in 2019.

It added that 60% of these jobs were outside London and the South East.

Wholesale and retail accounted for 29% of UK employment in US-owned businesses in 2019, followed by 22% in scientific, technical and IT activities.

Ms Trevelyan said: “From Teesside to Tulsa, there are huge opportunities to deepen the trading links benefiting communities on both sides of the Atlantic

“We’ve already made strong progress; from getting British beef and lamb back on US plates, to lowering the cost of Scotch whisky exports by addressing the long-running Airbus-Boeing issue.

“Now is the time to hit the ground running and get on with boosting ties with our closest ally.”

A 12-year-old Highland Single Malt whisky (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 12-year-old Highland Single Malt whisky (Jane Barlow/PA)

During her visit, Ms Trevelyan will meet senior investors in New York, before travelling to DC on Tuesday for talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and members of Congress.

She is also expected to meet US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and attend a Women in Trade roundtable hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt will also complete a multi-state visit of south eastern parts of the US and California, from December 5-16, to discuss areas for further cooperation including services, digital and agriculture.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is also in the US this week where she will hold talks with Ms Raimondo to discuss data and telecoms issues.

Commenting ahead of Ms Trevelyan’s US visit, shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Government have long promised that a Free Trade Agreement with the United States would be top of the priority list. We are two years on from the general election and no deal is even in place.

“The Secretary of State must use her visit to Washington to prioritise British jobs and industry and kickstart the negotiations.

“She must also – urgently – work with the US Government to lift the damaging steel and aluminium tariffs imposed in 2018. The Conservatives have not taken this issue seriously enough – they must stop letting steel workers down.”

More from The Courier