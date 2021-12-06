Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lapland confusion for teenagers facing quarantine

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 12.07am
TUI has confirmed children aged 16 and 17 will no longer face the risk of quarantine when visiting Lapland (Steve Parsons / PA)
TUI has confirmed children aged 16 and 17 will no longer face the risk of quarantine when visiting Lapland (Steve Parsons / PA)

Package holiday giant TUI is contacting customers heading on family trips to Lapland this year after confusion reigned over Covid-19 testing rules that could have seen some families miss out on a visit to the region’s most famous face.

Current guidance states that children under 16 do not need to go into quarantine on arrival in Father Christmas’s Nordic bolthole, but anyone aged 16 and over must be double-jabbed or face self-isolation for up to five days.

This means 16 and 17-year-olds, who have typically only received one jab in the UK as part of the Government’s vaccine rollout, would have risked needing to stay behind at their hotel under quarantine measures.

TUI inaugural flight for Boeing 737 MAX
TUI said its trips to Lapland will no longer require 16 and 17-year-olds to quarantine (Anthony Devlin / PA)

UK Government guidance states that those 16 and over who have not been double-jabbed must self-isolate and take a PCR test between day three and five of their trip before being allowed out.

Finnish authorities say the same, although they do not mention the need to self-isolate.

But the PA news agency understands TUI has sought clarification from authorities, who now say 16 and 17-year-olds no longer need to take a PCR test and face self-isolation, considering few would have received two jabs.

The change means those families with teenagers will still be able to visit Father Christmas following months of confusion when customers were initially told they would miss out.

Last month, TUI wrote to customers who had booked the once-in-a-lifetime trips to warn them: “Unvaccinated adults and young people aged 16 and over are unable to travel to Lapland due to the requirement to quarantine and take additional tests on arrival.”

The company also offered refunds to anyone effected.

But following inquiries by the PA news agency, the travel firm said teenagers will no longer miss out.

A spokeswoman said: “As the Finnish authorities have confirmed to us that there is no requirement for travellers to take a PCR test or self-isolate in Lapland on trips that are less than five days, we’re contacting all customers with 16 and 17 year-olds travelling to provide this reassurance.”

She added they had “provided all customers with the most up-to-date information in the run-up to their Lapland holiday.

“All customers were offered the opportunity to amend or cancel their holiday with a full refund due to the uncertainty.”

Families that do make the trip will face a series of restrictions when visiting Father Christmas.

According to TUI: “Your Santa meeting will still take place inside.

“To protect both your party and Santa, children won’t be allowed close contact, but we don’t expect Santa to be wearing a mask or to sit behind a screen.”

More from The Courier