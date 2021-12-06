Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Demand for new cars up 1.7% but industry warns over ‘weakness’

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 9.33am Updated: December 6 2021, 2.05pm
Demand for new cars grew by 1.7% last month compared with lockdown-hit November 2020, figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Demand for new cars grew by 1.7% last month compared with lockdown-hit November 2020 but the automotive industry issued a warning about the market’s “weakness”.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK last month.

Although that halts four consecutive months of year-on-year decline, the total was 31.3% down on the pre-pandemic five-year November average.

UK sales of new cars in November
Battery electric vehicles represented nearly a fifth of the new car market last month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “What looks like a positive performance belies the underlying weakness of the market.

“Demand is there, with a slew of new, increasingly electrified, models launched but the global shortage of semiconductors continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations.

“The industry is working flat out to overcome these issues and fulfil orders, but disruption is likely to last into next year, compounding the need for customers to place orders early.

“The continued acceleration of electrified vehicle registrations is good for the industry, the consumer and the environment but, with the pace of public charging infrastructure struggling to keep up, we need swift action and binding public charger targets so that everyone can be part of the electric vehicle revolution, irrespective of where they live.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at automotive classified ad firm Auto Trader, said the slight uptick in new car sales in November was “not a sign that the new car supply issues are beginning to ease”.

He went on: “The majority of November’s registrations will have been pre-ordered months ago.

“In reality, the global shortage of semi-conductors is still being keenly felt at the forecourts, holding back sales to a level well below the very strong underlying demand we continue to see.”

Annual sales of new cars in the UK
Richard Peberdy, UK head of automotive at professional services firm KPMG, said it is “reassuring for the industry” that demand for new and used vehicles “continues to outpace car supply”.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, described the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) as “a ray of light for the new car industry”.

He said: “People are embracing the idea of early switching.

“With further Government investment into infrastructure supporting EVs on the cards, these numbers will continue to rise in 2022.”

Ben Nelmes, head of policy and research at green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive, said the growth in electric car sales “poses a conundrum for ministers”.

The Government is proposing to require vehicle manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission cars and vans from 2024 under plans to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Mr Nelmes warned this must “not become a cap on ambition”.