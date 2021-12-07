Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PageGroup raises profit target again as labour market rebounds

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 11.02am
Recruitment company PageGroup has increased its profit target for the third time in six months (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruiter PageGroup has increased its profit target for the third time in six months after it continued to see strong hiring levels for the past two months.

The FTSE 250 company saw shares rise on Tuesday morning after it revealed strong trade and profitability for the period from October 1 to November 30.

It said the “positive momentum” and labour market trends it had already seen during 2021 “continued at both a regional and global level in the period”.

PageGroup told investors it saw sales growth of 16% in October against pre-pandemic levels.

It added that this accelerated to 26% growth against pre-pandemic levels in November as vacancy numbers continued to grow.

As a result, the recruitment firm said it now expects to post an operating profit of around £165 million for the current full year.

PageGroup had previously forecast an operating profit of around £155 million.

Last year, it saw profit slide dramatically to £17 million due to the impact of the pandemic, from £146.7 million in 2019.

It comes after the group had already increased its profit outlook in updates in both July and October.

The recruitment sector has benefited from labour shortages across many sectors as the economy reopened, with firms competing for new hires.

Latest official data showed that job vacancies soared 222,000 quarter on quarter to a record 1.17 million in the three months to October.

Shares were up 3.7% at 677p on Tuesday morning.

