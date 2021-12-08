Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City watchdog reveals tech recruitment woes

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 4.15pm
Nikhil Rathi (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nikhil Rathi (Victoria Jones/PA)

Britain’s City watchdog has become the latest victim of the growing recruitment crisis in the UK as it revealed struggles to hire in-demand technology specialists.

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Nikhil Rathi told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that it was having to “manage the challenges” of hiring, particularly for data and technology roles.

Mr Rathi said the “hot” jobs market and moves by big technology firms to create roles in the UK was creating a very competitive recruitment market.

He said: “When you think about where we were a year ago and where we thought the economy was going to be like, it was a very different outlook, but actually the jobs market is very vibrant and there’s a lot of movement, particularly in data and technology where there’s a huge demand for skills.

“We’re no different to any other significant employer in having to manage those challenges.”

He added the group’s plans to possibly open a Leeds office, which were first revealed in its 2021-22 business plan published in the summer, would help ease the tech recruitment troubles, as it could tap into the “really outstanding talent pools” from the city’s universities.

“And also visibly become a much more national regulator than we have historically been in the past,” he said.

The regulator said in July it was exploring the option of a Leeds office, with at least 100 staff based there to begin with.

It currently has offices in London and Edinburgh, while it is also looking to establish a presence in Belfast and Cardiff for the first time by the end of the year.

Mr Rathi assured MPs on the cross-party Commons committee that it had not seen the number of staff leaving the FCA reach typical levels seen before the pandemic.

But the comments come after Unite recently said staff at the FCA had launched a formal petition for union recognition following months of growing disenchantment with Mr Rathi’s overhaul and plans for pay changes.

Unite said staff want to be represented by an independent trade union after new pay proposals will leave three out of four workers facing pay cuts of 10%, it is claimed.

It is understood that lower-paid workers at the FCA can expect to see an increase in base pay, although bonuses are set to be scrapped, leading to overall cuts in pay.

Mr Rathi told the Treasury select committee that before the pandemic, 70% to 90% of staff received performance-related bonuses.

