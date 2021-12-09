Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

64% of parents whose adult children own a home ‘contributed towards deposit’

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 12.04am
Nearly two-thirds of parents whose adult children own a home contributed towards a deposit, Zoopla said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nearly two-thirds of parents whose adult children own a home contributed towards a deposit, Zoopla said (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of parents whose adult children own a home contributed towards a deposit, a survey has found.

On average, parents contributed £32,440, with many saying their children would not have been able to get on the property ladder without their support, according to Zoopla.

An additional 10% of parents said that, while they did not contribute, other family members did.

One in seven (14%) parents said they gave their adult children more than £50,000 towards their home.

Just over one in 10 (11%) paid the entire deposit.

And 3% of parents with children over the age of 18 plan to give their children money towards a deposit for a home for Christmas this year, the survey of more than 1,000 parents with adult children found.

House prices have surged to record highs during 2021, with UK housing market activity likely to be at its busiest this year since at least 2007, according to industry experts.

Low mortgage rates have helped to keep monthly repayments relatively affordable for home buyers.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “Those who managed to ‘go it alone’ and purchase a home without parental support are very much in the minority and the transfer of intergenerational housing wealth is key.

“When looking at the data, it is very clear that average house prices in the UK have increased at a greater rate than salaries over recent decades, reinforcing the notion that it is harder for young adults to get on the property ladder today than it was for previous generations.”

