Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Go-Ahead admits to ‘serious errors’ over running of Southeastern trains

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 7.39am
Go-Ahead has admitted serious failures in its running of the Southeastern rail franchise (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Go-Ahead has admitted serious failures in its running of the Southeastern rail franchise (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Train operator Go-Ahead Group has admitted to serious errors and failures in the way it ran the Southeastern rail franchise prior to it being taken over by the Government in October.

The Department for Transport (DfT) stripped the company of the route after it failed to declare more than £25 million of taxpayer funding.

Go-Ahead said it expects to pay a fine, although it said the full amount is unclear at this time.

Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stripped Go-Ahead of the Southeastern franchise in October (Aaron Chown/PA)

Go-Ahead said: “Notwithstanding the complexity of the franchise agreements relating to LSER (London & South Eastern Railway Ltd), the review has found that serious errors were made by LSER with respect to its engagement with the DfT over several years.

“In particular, the group accepts that, by failing to notify the DfT of certain overpayments or monies due to the DfT, LSER breached contractual obligations of good faith contained in the franchise agreements. Accordingly, the group has apologised to the DfT.

“The behaviours identified by the independent committee which contributed to the management of LSER’s contract with the DfT do not reflect the values and standards of conduct that the group expects of its colleagues.”

Go-Ahead said it believes it has a good corporate governance structure in place but that it will look at ways to improve it.

The company added that, as a result of the investigation, it will be delaying publication of its results until next year.

The Southeastern franchise had been owned by Govia – a joint venture between Go-Ahead Group (65%) and Keolis (35%) – since 2006.

Southeastern’s network is one of the busiest in Britain, stretching across south-east England, including London, Kent, East Sussex and the High Speed 1 line.

Go-Ahead Group’s chief financial officer, Elodie Brian, resigned after the decision to take over the franchise was announced.