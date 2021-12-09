Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Packaging boss reveals 10% hike in costs for boxes due to inflation pressure

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 1.49pm
DS Smith saw a boost in profits but it warned costs are rising (John Nguyen/PA)
The costs of packaging have jumped more than 10% due to rising prices for energy, raw materials and supply chains, according to the boss of one of the UK’s biggest box makers.

Miles Roberts, chief executive of DS Smith, told the PA news agency that prices have been passed on to his customers.

But despite retailers and online sellers paying more for packaging, companies are using the structural shifts to more online shopping to improve the quality of packaging used.

Mr Roberts also suggested the latest Covid-19 restrictions introduced in the UK could see a further boost in online sales, while the recent Cop26 climate change summit has seen businesses more focused on turning to environmental packaging.

On improving quality, he said: “Despite price increases we’re actually seeing demand for better quality packaging.

“Increasingly they’re seeing this a communication medium to the final consumer. In the run up to Christmas it’s really quite noticeable

“If you’ve got a high-quality brand, they’re saying to us we don’t want to sit in a brown box, we want to set it in a box that matches the product.

“If you go and buy a Bentley it’s a very, very nice showroom. It’s all to match the product and we’ve seen that increasingly come through, especially at Christmas.

“It’s following a trend we’ve noticed for some time.”

The costs have hit the entire supply chain at DS Smith, Mr Roberts explained, from energy to materials.

He said: “We are huge users of energy, so the price of gas across Europe – it’s really high. In terms of the spot market just in the UK – it’s up eight-fold.

“If we look at things like transportation, that’s increased heavily, and particularly in the UK where we’ve had staff shortages which has been really exacerbated by the immigration restrictions.

“Our cost of our raw materials has also increased with the cost of fibre doubling.

“It depends exactly which market, but it’s been above 10% across the board, and there’ll be some more increases coming through in the second half of the year.”

But the boom in online shopping during the Covid crisis, alongside the easing of restrictions and customers willing to spend more money, has helped DS Smith boost its profits.

The company revealed that in the six months to October 31, revenues jumped 16% to £3.36 billion and pre-tax profits were up 80% to £175 million.

With new restrictions coming into force in the UK, he said business could improve further with another rise in online sales.

Mr Roberts said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if e-commerce sales start to increase again.

“That’s what we’ve seen in other countries. In places like Belgium, where there’s been tight restrictions, and Austria and Germany, we’ve seen e-commerce sales rise, so if the UK follows those countries we could see the same.”

