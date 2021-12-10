Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bank of England: Public expect inflation to remain higher over next 12 months

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 10.29am
The Bank of England’s latest attitudes survey has found people think inflation will remain higher than first thought (Yui Mok / PA)
The public believe inflation is likely to be higher next year than previous expectations, according to a new survey by the Bank of England.

The central bank found that people believe inflation will be around 3.2% over the next 12 months, compared to 2.7% recorded by the same survey in August.

Supply chain disruptions, high energy prices and worker shortages have all pushed up inflation in recent months and led to price rises in stores and for services.

The Bank of England’s Inflation Attitudes Survey also found the public believe inflation will continue to remain higher than previously thought in 2023 and beyond.

Interest rates
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey will announce the latest interest rates decision next week (Justin Tallis / PA)

Asked about expected inflation in 2023, respondents said they expect it to be around 2.4%, up from predictions of 2.2% in August.

Longer term, respondents said they expect inflation in five years’ time to be around 3.1%. The Bank’s role in setting interest rates is to maintain inflation at between 2% and 3%.

About 37% of respondents said they thought the target was “about right” – a fall from 42% giving the same response in August.

More people said they had seen interest rates on products like mortgages and loans rise in the past 12 months, despite the Bank keeping rates at all-time record lows.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee is set to announce whether interest rates will rise next Thursday.

It remains unclear whether rate rises will be announced, but Governor Andrew Bailey has said they will need to come up soon to manage high inflation, which hit 4.2% last month.

About 60% of respondents said they expect an interest rate rise in the next 12 months, with just 21% saying they expect them to remain the same.

Approval rates for the Bank on whether it was “doing its job to set interest rates to control inflation” fell from 18% in August to just 14% in November.

