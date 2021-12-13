Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s private sector growth rate at lowest since April

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 12.04am
Service providers and manufacturers registered broadly similar rates of growth in the latest period (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rate of business growth in Scotland’s private sector is at its lowest since April, a report has shown.

The data, seen in the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI, shows the bank’s business activity index – a measure of combined manufacturing and service sector output – dropped from 56.3 in October to 55.9 in November.

The report also shows inflation has hit a series record for the second month running.

Input prices for Scottish private sector firms rose for the 18th month in a row – the fastest rate on record, the report said.

Supply shortages, transport issues, Brexit and Covid-19 were all referenced as drivers of the latest increase in prices.

Firms’ average costs for clients also increased for the 13th time in as many months in November, with the latest rise being the quickest on record and rapid overall, the report said.

Business activity in the country, however, rose amid reports of strong client demand, which was partly due to looser Covid-19 restrictions.

The report also said firms remained “optimistic” about the next 12 months in the hope that further loosening of pandemic-related restrictions will help client demand.

New business at Scottish private sector firms increased for the eighth month in a row in November, and at sector level, services firms reported a much steeper upturn in new work than manufacturers.

The November data also showed an increase in workforce numbers at Scottish firms, with companies taking on additional staff due to business activity being on the rise.

Although the slowest since April, the rate of job creation was among the fastest on record, the report said.

Service providers and manufacturers registered broadly similar rates of growth in the latest period.

Malcolm Buchanan
Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Scotland Board at Royal Bank of Scotland, said growth of activity eased to the slowest since April (Royal Bank of Scotland/PA)

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Scotland Board at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Scottish private sector recorded another strong performance during November, with business activity and new work increasing further.

“There were some signs that momentum has waned slightly, however, as growth of activity eased to the slowest since April.

“At the same time, supply issues, combined with rising energy, fuel and wage bills, added further to firms’ inflationary woes. Input prices rose at a record pace, with firms increasing their charges to the greatest degree on record as a result.

“Price pressures and supply delays remain a key cause for concern, but are still yet to weigh significantly on the performance of the private sector.”

