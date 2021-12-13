Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Frasers launches £70m shares spending spree

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 7.39am
Sports Direct’s parent company, Frasers Group, has launched a shares buyback programme (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mike Ashley’s retail empire has announced the start of a £70 million spending spree to buy up stock in the company in an attempt to boost the share price.

Bosses at the group, which includes department store House of Fraser and retail chains Sports Direct and Game, said the plan is to reduce the number of shares in circulation.

The spending will start now and run until April 24 next year, and follows a similar spree this year in which the company spent £60 million on shares.

Companies typically announce share buyback schemes in an attempt to boost the price as the number of shares in circulation decreases, making them more attractive and valuable.

Frasers owner Mike Ashley has a paper fortune of £2.4bn based on the share price (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Ashley, the company’s largest shareholder with a 68% stake, is set to benefit most from the deal and has already seen shares rise from lows of 174.2p at the height of the first lockdown.

Shares ended last week at 732.5p, giving the retail tycoon a paper fortune worth £2.4 billion.

On Friday the company revealed surging half-year profits and forecast a jump in annual earnings despite revealing a hit from supply chain costs and pandemic uncertainty.

Pre-tax profits hit £186 million for the six months to October 24, up from £106.1 million a year earlier when trading was hit by lockdown store closures.

Underlying pre-tax profits lifted 61.7% to £186.8 million as sales raced 23.6% higher to £2.3 billion over the half-year.

Frasers said it booked a £135.3 million impairment for the pandemic, with restrictions returning to parts of Europe, as well as to cover soaring shipping container and supply chain costs and inflation pressure on consumer spending.