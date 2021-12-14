Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ocado buoyed by US court victory as sales fall due to worker shortages

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 7.55am Updated: December 14 2021, 8.17am
Ocado has revealed a fall in sales (Doug Peters/PA)
Ocado has revealed a fall in sales (Doug Peters/PA)

Online grocer Ocado has revealed that cost pressures, driver and warehouse worker shortages and more customers heading back to offices prior to the recent Covid rule changes all contributed to falling sales.

The company, which is a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, said sales in the 13 weeks to November 28 fell 3.9% to £547.8 million, with the average basket size per customer dropping 12% to £118.

However, sales remain well above pre-pandemic levels – up 31.6% – and bosses said they are mitigating rising prices and shortages of dry ice to ensure they have the “best-ever” Christmas period.

The latest data came as the company learned overnight that it had won a court battle in the US, where it was accused of patent infringement by rival AutoStore.

A judgment handed down found that three of the four AutoStore patents are invalid and a fourth is not infringed. It means all 33 claims against Ocado have now been rejected.

On trading, the company said the latest sales data shows customers have been normalising their spending habits, including not ordering as much food due to the steady return to the office.

But an increase in customer numbers to 832,000 a week helped the average number of orders rise 9% compared with a year ago.

Overall sales were also constrained by a fire at Ocado’s distribution centre in Erith, Kent.

Looking forward, the company said it expects revenues to grow between 10% and 15% next year as new capacity is added to its network.

And bosses are hopeful that its Zoom service which delivers groceries less than an hour after an order has been placed can also deliver around £80 million in sales, with four sites expected to open.

Ocado Retail chief executive Melanie Smith said: “The investments we have made over the past year mean we have significant capacity for growth in 2022 and we will continue to invest in facilities, systems and people in the year ahead to deliver on our long-term growth potential.

“We are working hard to manage current industry challenges, and Ocado Retail has great momentum as we get ready for another record Christmas and further strong progress next year.”

The company also celebrated the US legal victory against AutoStore and said it is continuing to actively to pursue its own claims against the rival for patent infringement in both the US and Europe.

A spokesman said of the rulings: “We have consistently stated that Ocado does not infringe any valid AutoStore IP, and we are pleased that the judge has now agreed with us.

“This was a misconceived attempt by AutoStore to interfere with our business in the United States.

“We intend vigorously to continue our infringement claims against AutoStore in the United States and Europe.”

AutoStore said it intends to challenge the decision at a final determination in April next year.

Karl Johan Lier, AutoStore chief executive, said: “This initial determination, even if confirmed by the full commission, would not change our ability to conduct our business in the US or globally.

“The issues on which the Administrative Law Judge reached his preliminary finding on validity contradict the determination of the US Patent and Trademark Office, which refused to invalidate the patents at issue in this case.

“We will raise these issues with the full commission, and we will continue to defend our intellectual property”.

The company added it believes the counterclaims raised by Ocado are “without merit and intends to vigorously defend against those claims”.