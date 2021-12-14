Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Proportion of people who think now is a good time to buy a home drops

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 10.51am
The proportion of people who believe now is a good time to buy a home has declined in the past three months, according to the Building Societies Association (Yui Mok/PA)
The proportion of people who believe now is a good time to buy a home has declined in the past three months.

Just over a fifth (21%) of people think now is a good time to buy a property, down from a quarter (26%) when similar research was carried out three months ago, according to the Building Societies Association’s (BSA) “property tracker” research.

Nearly a third (30%) of people do not think that now is a good time to buy, according to the latest findings.

The decline in sentiment is likely to be due to several factors, including the end of the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland in September, a lack of properties on the market and the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the BSA suggested.

It added that with house prices having increased by around 10% in the past year, nearly half (45%) of people expect prices to continue to rise, with just 13% expecting a fall.

Although mortgage rates are at historically low levels, supporting affordability, rising house prices are making raising a deposit increasingly difficult, it added.

The BSA also found that 41% of parents expect to give children money towards buying a home, but only 24% of first-time buyers are expecting some cash.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: “With house prices rising considerably more than inflation and wage growth, it’s not surprising that first-time buyers find raising a deposit the most difficult aspect of getting on the property ladder and something it is hard to keep pace with.

“But it’s clear that many families are more willing to share their wealth and give financial help than the younger generation appreciate.

“Perhaps families should use the festive period to talk candidly to each other about their future plans and aspirations and how best to use their intergenerational wealth.”

