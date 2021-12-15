Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Everyday’ frauds that some people believe are reasonable to commit revealed

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.03am
The survey was commissioned by fraud prevention body Cifas (PA)
Around one in 13 (8%) people admit they have been involved in fraudulent conduct in the past year – including around one in seven (15%) 16 to 34-year-olds.

The most common “everyday” frauds included falsely claiming an online delivery had not been received in order to get a refund, receiving a single person discount on a council tax bill, and falsifying an insurance claim.

The survey of 2,000 people across the UK was commissioned by fraud prevention body Cifas.

The types of direct fraud seen as the most “reasonable” by those surveyed included selling a vehicle that was subject to a finance agreement, money muling and submitting a false insurance claim.

Cifas said figures from the National Fraud Database during the first nine months of 2021 reveal an 18% increase in first-party fraud cases, compared with the same period in 2020.

The most common forms of first-party fraud recorded to the database during this period involved the misuse of bank accounts.

Cifas’ head of fraud intelligence, Amber Burridge, said: “The findings reveal a continued attitude of fraud being a victimless crime.

“Committing what may be seen to be ‘everyday’ fraud impacts all our daily finances, such as through higher insurance premiums, increased delivery fees and bigger council tax bills. It’s vital we all recognise the consequences of committing fraud and aren’t tempted into doing it.”

She said criminals will often attempt to convince those they recruit that what they are doing is harmless – with a common example being money muling, when people agree to receive the proceeds of crimes into their bank account.

Ms Burridge continued: “In fact, this money has likely come from someone who has been scammed and criminals are trying to mask the money in order to fund high-harm crimes such as drug trafficking, people trafficking and terrorist financing.

“If an opportunity to make money feels too good to be true, then it probably is. Always take time to do your research and consider the impacts of getting involved before doing so.”

