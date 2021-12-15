Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Half of all businesses struggling to recruit new staff, survey finds

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.03am
Companies are struggling to fill jobs, a survey has found (Steve Parsons/PA)
About half of all firms are struggling to recruit new workers and business confidence is dipping, according to new research.

The Centre for Economic Performance (CEP) at the London School of Economics and Political Science also found that one in five are having issues retaining existing staff, as employees look for new opportunities elsewhere.

Experts said the data suggests the Government must do more to encourage firms to invest in training workers, through tax credits and changes to the apprenticeship levy scheme.

The report’s co-author, Swati Dhingra, said: “Policies that provide incentives for human capital investments will support job transitions across sectors, occupations and firms.

“Improving skills will address labour shortages, although this may be a more long-term fix, promoting productivity, wages and social mobility.”

Businesses have seen revenues increase since the end of the last lockdown restrictions in the spring, with volumes increasing every month since April.

However, the trend has stalled since October, with about an equal number of companies reporting an increase or a decrease in business.

Wages have also increased as companies attempt to retain staff, the report found, and some sectors have been hit hard by new post-Brexit rules in particular, although these have been minimal.

Just one in ten firms report that the UK’s immigration regime is causing labour shortages, while one in five businesses have reported that long-term skills gaps are affecting their ability to recruit workers.

About a third of firms say they have responded to labour shortages by raising wages, and nearly half expect labour shortages to last more than one year.

One in five say they believe the shortages will stretch for at least two years.

Josh De Lyon, research assistant at CEP, said: “After the Covid-induced lockdowns in 2020, economic activity has been on the rise in 2021 as vaccines have been rolled out.

“Yet the recovery in the UK has been restricted. Global supply chains have been disrupted by factory closures, fractured transport networks, labour disruptions and rising energy prices.

“In the UK, dealing with these issues has been made harder by Brexit, which significantly increased barriers to trade, investment and migration with its closest and largest economic partner.

“And now, the Omicron variant is likely to increase uncertainty about the recovery, particularly in some sectors like hospitality.”

