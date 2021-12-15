Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Energy price cap could be reviewed every three months under Ofgem reforms

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 9.21am Updated: December 15 2021, 1.49pm
Britain’s energy price cap could be reviewed every three months or overhauled in favour of a six-month fixed tariff under plans unveiled by regulator Ofgem following a flood of supplier failures.

The watchdog has set out three possible changes as part of a major re-think of the cap in response to the collapse of 25 firms since the start of September.

The cap, which limits increases in standard variable tariffs for more than 15 million households, is currently reviewed every six months, but Ofgem is proposing quarterly updates to help suppliers in times of extreme price volatility.

It is also mooting the possibility of changing the cap to a new six-month fixed-term default tariff, which would charge exit fees in a similar way to a fixed-term mortgage.

Under a third option, it would keep the cap in its current form but introduce a new “circuit-breaker” that could allow it to be updated in times of extreme price movements.

It is also looking at temporary measures that would allow it to address the current crisis, including allowing suppliers to charge consumers exit fees on some standard variable tariffs (SVTs) and ensuring suppliers make all new deals available to existing customers.

The proposals come alongside plans unveiled by Ofgem to test the resilience of gas and electricity firms in regular health checks as it looks to strengthen the sector after swathes of suppliers have gone bust.

The cost of gas in wholesale markets has risen by more than 500% in less than a year, which has put pressure on smaller suppliers.

While its price cap has shielded Britons from some of the steepest rises in energy costs, suppliers have also blamed this for sending many under as they have been left supplying at a loss.

Ofgem admitted that while it protects consumer from price spikes, it “exposes suppliers to risks that are harder to manage at times of high energy price volatility”.

“There is a risk that, if not tackled, this could lead to higher costs for consumers,” it added.

Any changes to the cap could be brought in next October, although suppliers have the chance to provide feedback on the plans by January, before a formal consultation is launched in the new year.

Ofgem is also looking to bring in regular so-called stress tests from January, which will measure supplier resilience against a range of scenarios.

If weaknesses are found, it will draw up improvement plans and even enforcement action if necessary to protect consumers.

Similar stress tests were launched by the Bank of England for large lenders following the financial crisis.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “I’m setting out clear action so that we have robust stress testing for suppliers so they can’t pass inappropriate risk to consumers.

“I want to see more checks on staff in significant roles, and better use of data to help us regulate.”

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said the current energy price crisis has highlighted that “tougher protections are – and were – always needed”.

Other proposals include a ban on customer growth when certain milestones are reached – such as 50,000 and 200,000 accounts – until Ofgem is happy with supplier balance sheet strength.

Ofgem also wants to launch financial licence requirements and improve the “fit and proper” rules for energy firm directors, while ensuring boards have proper oversight and control of management.