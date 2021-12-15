Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two-fifths of families ‘feel financially worse off than in Christmas 2019’

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.27am
Less than a third of families surveyed said their finances are in better shape than two years ago (Nick Ansell/PA)
Two-fifths (41%) of families say their financial wellbeing is worse than it was during the “pre-pandemic Christmas” of 2019, according to an index.

And nearly a quarter (23%) of households with children living at home expect to spend less this Christmas compared with last year, amid surging bills and the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

The findings were made by comparethemarket.com’s household financial confidence tracker.

They were released as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest level in more than a decade and a bigger leap than feared.

Less than a third (31%) of families surveyed said their finances are in better shape than two years ago.

More than a third (36%) expect to dip into rainy day funds to tide themselves over, up from 31% last year. Just over a third (34%) are relying on credit cards.

A quarter (25%) of families with children at home said they had found it challenging to pay bills in the past week.

Nearly half of households (47%) with children feel more pessimistic about their finances compared with this time last year – rising to 55% among those with adult children still living at home.

Rising living costs, including surging energy prices, and worries over being able to afford Christmas contributed to households feeling downbeat, the research found.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of families with children living at home were worried about being able to pay their household bills over the next few weeks.

Ursula Gibbs, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “Rising living and energy costs are a worry for many households across the UK right now, especially for those with dependants at home.

“With uncertainty around inflation rising, many are taking a prudent approach by spending less this Christmas. However, what is concerning is how some families may be relying on additional funding to cover the costs.”

More than 2,100 people were surveyed across the UK on December 1 and 2 2021.

