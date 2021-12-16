Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Smashed bottles and binned deliveries among Christmas parcel disasters

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Parcels thrown over fences, broken items and packages taken away by bin collectors were among delivery problems experienced by around four in 10 online shoppers last Christmas.

Some 43% of online shoppers experienced at least one problem with their order last Christmas, Which? found.

Of those who had a delivery that went wrong, one in five (19%) was delivered late, one in 10 (11%) was left outside without consent, and 7% went missing.

Among the issues were parcels arriving broken after being thrown over fences – including a crate of wine thrown over a garden gate – packages left in rain and snow and deliveries deposited in bins.

One respondent said they had a courier push their parcel through a gap in the kitchen window, which then landed in a bowl of water.

A separate survey of customer satisfaction with courier companies by the watchdog found all the firms received a score of 80% or higher.

However 8% of Yodel customers rated the punctuality of the delivery as poor and one in seven (14%) said communication about their parcel was poor.

At the other end of the scale, Amazon Logistics and Royal Mail were top of the survey. Amazon was the best courier surveyed for delivering on time, communication about the parcel and the condition of the parcel when it arrived – with at least nine in 10 of those surveyed rating the firm highly in these areas.

A fifth (22%) of those surveyed said they have chosen to avoid a retailer because of the courier it uses.

Customers can be entitled to a replacement, repair or refund if a delivery arrives faulty. Customers may also get a refund from their retailer if they paid extra for a special delivery that then arrived late.

If a delivery fails to arrive, customers should immediately contact the retailer, which should either help track down their order or send a replacement. Ofcom is also currently planning to impose new rules on the delivery sector to improve their services and how they handle complaints.

Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French said: “Christmas is when we really want parcels to arrive without any hiccups – but unfortunately it’s also peak time for late, damaged or missing parcels and we have heard about scores of delivery disasters.

“It’s important to remember that retailers are responsible for ensuring orders arrive in a reasonable timeframe, so don’t be afraid to make a complaint if you are having problems.

“Ofcom’s proposed new rules for parcel firms are timely, but they must lead to far better levels of service for consumers – who are now more reliant on deliveries than ever before.”

Which? surveyed 2,100 UK adults in February to ask about their issues with deliveries last Christmas and 4,002 UK residents in November to ask about their most recent delivery experience in the last six months.

