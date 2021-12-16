Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Central banks give traders reasons to be cheerful

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 5.29pm
The FTSE 100 on Thursday wiped out all its losses from earlier in the week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The FTSE 100 on Thursday wiped out all its losses from earlier in the week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Stock markets in London bounced back from a week of malaise on Thursday after the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England whispered encouragement into the ears of global traders.

Financial stocks, including some of the UK’s biggest banks, were among the top risers on the day thanks to a spike at midday as the Bank announced a surprise interest rate hike.

The Bank’s decision makers voted overwhelmingly to more than double rates to 0.25%, from an earlier record low.

The FTSE 100 rose 89.86 points to 7260.61, a 1.3% increase compared with Wednesday’s close. The rise means that the index has recovered all of its losses from earlier in the week.

“The surprise decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates has built on this narrative, and while the timing is curious, the decision has helped financials to post decent gains, with the likes of Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC posting decent gains as yields moved higher,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Coronavirus – Mon Dec 13, 2021
The Bank of England made a surprise decision to raise interest rates (Yui Mok/PA)

“A weaker US dollar has also helped boost metals prices, which in turn is helping to lift the basic resource sector, led by Rio Tinto and Antofagasta.”

The news that the Chancellor is meeting with hospitality and leisure businesses also helped airlines, Mr Hewson said.

In the US the S&P 500 index was trading up by 0.1% when markets were closing in Europe, and the Dow Jones was up by 0.4%.

In Germany the Dax closed up 1% and Paris’s Cac 40 rose 1.1%.

In currency markets, sterling dropped 0.1% against rivals in Europe and the US. By the end of trading in London one pound could buy 1.3323 dollars or 1.1778 euros.

On a strong day for many other companies, the FTSE 250 was dominated by Domino’s as the pizza chain franchise said that it had reached an agreement in a long-running dispute.

The company has been locked in a disagreement with some franchise partners for several years, but they now hope to put this behind them with an agreement that the firm will invest £20 million over the next three years.

The franchisees, meanwhile, will agree to speed up their roll-out of more stores. Shares in the business rebounded by 22%.

While Domino’s soared, Boohoo investors were shocked when the company announced that sales would only grow by around half of its previous estimates.

The company had previously told shareholders to expect a 20% to 25% rise in net sales for the full year. But on Thursday it slashed this to between 12% and 14%.

Shares dropped heavily, closing the day down by more than 23%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown, up 63.5p to 1,367.5p, Lloyds, up 2.055p to 46.41p, Standard Chartered, up 16.1p to 430.1p, Ocado, up 62p to 1,697p, and HSBC, up 15.95p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Segro, down 40p to 1,378.5p, United Utilities, down 28p to 1,090p, B&M, down 15p to 616.4p, JD Sports, down 4p to 200p, and British Land, down 7p to 507.8p.

More from The Courier