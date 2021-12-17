Train passengers to be hit by largest fares rise in nine years

An error occurred. Please try again.

Britain’s train passengers will be hit with the largest fares rise in nearly a decade next year.

The Department for Transport announced that ticket prices will rise by 3.8% from March 1.

That is in line with July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

It will be the steepest increase since January 2013, according to figures from industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

This year’s rise in fares in England and Wales was based on the previous July’s RPI plus one percentage point.

The Scottish Government imposed smaller rises for some journeys. It has not announced its plan for 2022.

A 3.8% rise would lead to hikes in the cost of annual season tickets such as:

– Brighton to London (any route): Up £194 to £5,302

– Liverpool to Manchester (any route): Up £105 to £2,865

– Neath to Cardiff: Up £70 to £1,922

Increases are normally implemented on the first working day of every year, but have been delayed until March since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.

“Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year’s price.

“That includes the 100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets.”

🚨BREAKING: The Tories have just announced a brutal 3.8% rise in rail fares next year. This fare hike will be a nightmare before Christmas for millions of passengers. People up and down this country are paying the price of a Tory inflation bombshell. pic.twitter.com/JvZp35bOgc — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) December 17, 2021

The DfT also announced the Book with Confidence scheme will be extended until March 31 2022.

This allows passengers to change their travel plans up until the night before departure, without being charged a fee, or cancel their tickets and receive a refund in the form of rail vouchers.

Andy Bagnall, director-general of industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The Government’s decision to hold fares down in line with July’s inflation is welcome compared to last year’s above-inflation increase and the rate of inflation right now.

“It is important that fares are set at a level that will encourage more people to travel by train in the future, helping to support a clean and fair recovery from the pandemic.

“We know the railway must not take more than its fair share from the taxpayer, which is why the rail industry is working to create a financially sustainable and more passenger-focused service that will both keep costs down long-term and attract people back to the train.”

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This brutal Tory fare hike will be a nightmare before Christmas for millions of passengers.

“Families already facing soaring taxes and bills will now be clobbered with an eye-watering rise in the cost of the daily commute.”

“This government seems hell bent on discouraging rail travel" blasts @Manuel_TSSA responding to rail fares rise https://t.co/DvLlz2bUUE — TSSA (@TSSAunion) December 17, 2021

Rail union the Transport Salaried Staffs Association accused the Government of being “hell-bent on discouraging rail travel”, claiming the fares increase will “put yet more people off and price many out of rail travel completely”.

The RDG said on Wednesday that demand for rail travel has fallen to a five-month low following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Fares for rail services in Northern Ireland are set by state-owned operator Translink, which does not use RPI.