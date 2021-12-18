Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All I want for Christmas – children’s letters to Santa reveal most-coveted toys

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 12.03am
Lego is in the top 10 most-wanted toys for Christmas, according to a list compiled by Royal Mail from children’s letters to Santa (Lego Foundation/PA)
Royal Mail has revealed this year’s most-wanted presents after receiving thousands of letters from children to Santa.

Favourites such as Lego, Playmobil and Barbie are all in the top 10, as well as board games and Scalextric.

The Playmobil range tops this year’s list, with the Barbie Dream House taking second spot.

Hamleys Christmas toy showcase 2021
The Barbie Dream House is the second most-wanted toy this Christmas, according to Royal Mail (Hamleys/PA)

The findings come from Royal Mail’s analysis of many of the thousands of letters sent to Santa.

The top 10 most requested toys of 2021 were listed as:

1. Playmobil
2. Barbie Dream House
3. Lego
4. Nerf Elite Flip 2.0
5. Paw Patrol
6. Board games
7. Hot Wheels
8. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios
9. Scalextric
10. K Doll

Axelle Galera, of Royal Mail, who is in charge of ensuring children’s letters reach Reindeerland at the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas working with Santa and his elves for over 50 years.

“We are proud that that the children of the UK trust us with delivering their treasured letters to Santa, so they can receive the gifts they really want.”

