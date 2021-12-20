Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Qatar invests £85m in Rolls-Royce’s small nuclear reactor arm

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 10.23am
Rolls-Royce has secured £85 million from Qatar for its operation building small nuclear reactors (Rolls-Royce/PA)
Rolls-Royce has secured £85 million from Qatar for its operation building small nuclear reactors (Rolls-Royce/PA)

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to invest £85 million into Rolls-Royce’s Government-backed scheme to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK.

Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor, which is majority-owned by the engineering giant, has been set up to develop sites that are around a tenth of the size of traditional reactors.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will take a 10% stake in the venture as a result of the investment.

Investment from the Qatar fund comes after BNF Resources UK, owned by the French Perrodo family, and US operator Exelon Generation, announced cash injections last month.

Rolls-Royce SMR
Model of a small nuclear reactor designed by Rolls-Royce (Rolls-Royce/PA)

Rolls-Royce SMR is now “full funded” after receiving almost £500 million worth of investment, the company said.

Warren East, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Group, said: “I am tremendously pleased to announce that we have further strengthened our relationship with Qatar, through QIA’s investment in the Rolls-Royce SMR business.

“We have successfully raised the capital we need to establish Rolls-Royce SMR and it is encouraging to confirm that the business is now set up to succeed.”

Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, chief executive officer of QIA, said: “QIA is investing in the energy transition and funding the technologies that enable low-carbon electricity generation.

“We will continue to seek out investments that align with our mandate to deliver long-term value for future generations through responsible sustainable investments.”

The Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s global leadership in nuclear innovation and follows the £210 million of Government investment in the development of small modular reactors.

“It represents a huge step forward in our plan to deploy more home-grown, affordable clean energy – ensuring greater energy independence for the UK, highly skilled jobs and bringing cheaper, cleaner electricity to people’s homes.”

Shares in Rolls-Royce were 4.1% lower at 109.5p in early trading.

More from The Courier