Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Biscuit prices likely to rise, warns Jaffa Cake maker McVitie’s

By Press Association
December 20 2021, 5.01pm
The cost of key ingredients has spiked by 15% (Clive Gee/PA)
The cost of key ingredients has spiked by 15% (Clive Gee/PA)

The prices of some of the country’s favourite biscuits look set to spike by as much as 5% as global prices for sugar and other key ingredients rise.

Pladis, the company behind McVitie’s, said costs have gone up so much that it might have to pass them on to shoppers.

It could mean that biscuit lovers might have to shell out more for Jaffa Cakes, Hobnobs and other favourites.

Although the chocolate-covered digestive is more safe from any price changes.

“We’ve dealt with substantial challenges in the past in the food industry but it’s the combination of these issues, as well as the scale of some of them that is unprecedented,” said Pladis UK managing director David Murray.

“Like many other categories faced with this scale of inflation, we can’t ignore that costs have gone up and this may flow through to higher prices.”

Part of the price rise is down to higher commodity costs. In the UK, the price of palm oil, wheat and sugar have all spiked, with prices rising by around 15%.

Meanwhile, the business has also faced the Covid-19 pandemic, which left many staff off work with illness.

Covid has also put pressure on supply chains around the world, including those supplying biscuits.

The price rise is only one of several that are likely to hit consumers in coming months.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that inflation – which measures increases in the cost of living for many families – hit 4.6% in the 12 months to November.

Energy bills are set to rise by further hundreds of pounds from April next year, putting even more pressure on struggling households across the UK.

More from The Courier