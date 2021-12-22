Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Fashion chain Jigsaw ad banned for ‘objectifying’ women

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.04am
Two readers complained that the Jigsaw ad objectified women and was offensive and irresponsible (Lewis Stickley/PA)
An ad for fashion chain Jigsaw that featured a model climbing over a fence in her underpants has been banned for being likely to cause serious offence by objectifying women.

An email from the clothing retailer in September stated in the subject line, “These boots were made for walking”, and included a picture of a woman climbing over a fence wearing a jumper, boots and only underpants on her bottom half.

Two readers complained that the ad objectified women and was offensive and irresponsible.

Robinson Webster, trading as Jigsaw, said the image was created by an all-female team and “came from a place of celebration and freedom”.

Jigsaw said the model was wearing a bathing suit, and no other body parts were exposed because the image was focusing on the boots she was wearing.

Jigsaw said they understood that seeing the image in isolation and without the wider context might have led to it being perceived in a different way, which was not their intention. They agreed to withdraw the image from any future ads.

Undated handout image issued by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) of the Jigsaw ad.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said: “The model’s face was not visible and, given its focus on the model’s exposed buttocks and upper legs, we considered the low-angle nature of the image gave it a voyeuristic feel.

“We considered there was therefore a sexually suggestive element to the image. We considered that her partial nudity was further highlighted as she appeared to be out for a hike or walk in the woods, where people would not ordinarily be undressed in that way.

“For those reasons we considered that the ad objectified the model depicted and invited readers to view her body as a sexual object. Therefore, because the ad objectified and stereotyped women as sexual objects, we concluded that it was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form, adding: “We told Jigsaw to ensure that future advertising did not cause serious offence by objectifying women.”

