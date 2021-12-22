Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.04am
A view of homes in Chelsea. Halifax has identified the UK’s most expensive streets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A home buyer would face paying around £28.9 million on average to live in the most expensive street in England and Wales, analysis has found.

Nestled by the River Thames, Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London was identified by Halifax as the UK’s most expensive street.

Second on the list was Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices on the prestigious street near Holland Park put at nearly £25.2 million.

Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

The research found Benar Headland in Pwllheli was Wales’s most expensive street with an average price of £2,152,000.

Shoppers at a Cardiff Christmas market. Within Cardiff, the most expensive street was found to be Llandennis Avenue (Ben Birchall/PA)

In Cardiff, the most expensive street was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price will set buyers back £1,361,000.

In the North West of England, Barrow Lane in leafy Altrincham was the most expensive street with an average of £3,706,000.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, at £1,797,000 was followed by Ling Lane in Leeds at £1,551,000.

In the West Midlands, Birmingham’s Carpenter Road (£3,088,000) took top spot and in the East Midlands it was Benscliffe Road in Leicester (£3,288,000).

Chaucer Road in Cambridge was the most expensive street (£3,610,000) in East Anglia.

Pearce Avenue in Poole (£3,478,000) was top in the South West, while Old Hall Road in Windermere (£2,508,000) was top in the North region, which includes parts of the Lake District as well as the North East of England.

In Newcastle, Montagu Avenue was the most expensive in the city at £1,369,000.

Here are the UK’s five most expensive streets, according to Halifax, which are all in London, with the postcode and the average house price:

1. Tite Street, SW3, £28,902,000

2. Phillimore Gardens, W87, £25,188,000

3. South Audley Street, W1K, £22,850,000

4. Chelsea Square, SW3, £18,800,000

5. Queen Anne’s Gate, SW1, £17,563,000

